Soulja Boy breaks ears explaining how he improved as a Twitch streamer

Famous American rapper turned Twitch streamer Soulja Boy went into an extremely loud rant during a September 23 broadcast to explain how he has grown and adapted to the platform.

The rapper has been on the Amazon-owned streaming site for some time playing hit games such as Among Us, NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto, and even Old School Runescape.

With the NBA games specifically, Soulja Boy has thrived. According to the third-party stat tracking website Twitch Metrics, the rapper has the 35th most-watched NBA 2K21 channel.

However, his success on Twitch wasn’t always there and he even admitted as much during a long-winded rant on stream.

“Can we just take a moment to notice how much better I’ve gotten at streaming?” the 30-year-old said. “Who remembers, which I know you all do because you’re in the chat now saying ‘turn your speakers down bro.’”

This was a reference to an infamous moment in 2018 where the streamer blasted music so loud even his webcam started tripping out. The moment went viral and a video on YouTube showcasing the incident has been viewed over 900,000 times.

“Who remembers when I was playing music… booming through the motherf**king house?!” he exclaimed. “Who?!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAEAf60_iX8

From there, the streamer proceeded to scream at the top of his lungs. “And I really was getting mad, like… ‘shut the f**k up!’”

That all said, in those two years since, Soulja Boy has come quite far – something he’s really proud of.

“But guess what?” he asked his viewers. “Look how far I came! Now I can play music and Runescape. Haven’t I come a long way?”

Hopefully, we continue to see even more from the musical icon over the years and his streams continue to deliver in quality.