KSI explains why Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather won't happen

With the recent announcement that Logan Paul would be fighting boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match, many questions have been raised — and now, KSI is questioning whether it’s even real.

On September 16, it was revealed that the YouTuber would be taking on the undefeated boxer in an exhibition match, immediately causing a stir.

Advertisement

Some aren’t convinced by the legitimacy of the fight, though, believing that it won’t go ahead at all.

After posting a cap to Twitter, implying that he believes the fight is ‘cap’ (not real), KSI has explained his reasoning.

Advertisement

For the most part, it simply boils down to one question: why?

Read More: Casey Neistat teases New York return as daily vlogs restart

“Yeah, this is cap, this ain’t happening,” the Brit said in a YouTube upload on September 22. “Why the f**k would Mayweather say yes to this? Why would he fight the loser of me and Logan?”

He continued: “I was the A-side for both fights. Surely Mayweather would just want to fight the winner of me vs. Logan? It just makes more sense.”

Advertisement

Timestamp 10:00

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KZBo16iY9Q

That wasn’t all, though. KSI went on to question how much of a draw Logan is, saying simply that he “can’t sell tickets.” He references the Challenger Games, which saw Logan bring together a bunch of YouTubers for a track event, and compares it to the Sidemen football matches, in which they sell “thousands of tickets.”

“I’m the bigger draw when it comes to boxing,” he adds at the end of his speech. “I defeated the one who started it, Joe Weller, and defeated Logan Paul himself, so why would Mayweather want to fight second best, when he could easily just fight the best?”

KSI’s line of reasoning does make sense, and he’s not the only person to have questioned the legitimacy of this fight. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Advertisement

Logan Paul Vs Mayweather WON’T Happen | Influenced With Richard Lewis