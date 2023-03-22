Sofia Coppola’s daughter Romy goes viral on TikTok after being grounded for helicopter incident

Sofia Coppola’s daughter Romy Mars went viral on TikTok, after claiming that she was grounded for trying to charter a helicopter using her parent’s credit card.

In a now-deleted TikTok post, the teenage daughter of director and actress Sofia Coppola and Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars made wild claims about her famous family.

“Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded,” Romy began in the video, which has since gone viral on Twitter.

“I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend,” she confessed.

The 16-year-old told viewers that she decided to disobey her parents by finally creating a TikTok account since she was in trouble anyway.

“I thought I would do this since I’m already grounded because my parents’ biggest rule is, like, I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts. Here’s why,” she said, before holding up her dad’s 2010 Grammy Award.

“They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn’t really matter,” Romy said.

The teen went on to disclose that she did not “know the difference between a garlic and an onion,” so she “had to Google images of onions on [her] phone.”

She also interrupted her meal prep to introduce a dog and someone she claimed was her babysitter’s boyfriend.

“My parents are never home so these are my replacement parents,” Romy said, seemingly shading her famous mom and dad.

The 16-year-old has since deleted the video, and has made her TikTok account private. However, the clip has been making the rounds on Twitter, where it’s amassed over 7.3 million views and 172,000 likes.

