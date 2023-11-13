Mom has viewers split after catching baby eating gum off airport chair

A mom has left TikTokers disgusted after she caught her daughter eating gum off a seat in an airport, with many saying they would have canceled their trip there and then.

TikTok has quickly one of the go-to social media platforms for people to share clips from their daily lives. It could be something heartwarming like an interaction with a stranger or getting a gift, or it can be the complete opposite.

In the case of TikToker Marissa Root, she’s gone a little viral because of a “fail” with her daughter while they waited to board a flight at the airport. The mom thought she’d recorded her daughter, Lyla, having a fun moment, playing on some chairs to appease her boredom.

However, things took a turn pretty quickly. The baby had managed to peel off a piece of old gum that had, disgustingly, been stuck behind the seat. From there, she put it in her mouth, much to the dismay of her own mother who quickly cut off the video.

Mom goes viral after catching baby eating random gum at airport

The clip, which has racked over 2.4 million views since being posted, was labeled as Marissa’s “mom fail of the day” and she’s not the only one to be disgusted by what her daughter had done.

“The way I would get some blood drawn after that just to be sure she didn’t catch anything,” commented one viewer. “Whole airport woulda been in a state of emergency from the way I’d have screamed,” added another.

“I’m a germaphobe… I would have cancelled the trip and went straight to the Dr,” another commenter added.

Some viewers quickly questioned Marissa, however, asking her why she didn’t act faster. “You had plenty of time before she put it in her mouth to stop recording and take it out of her hand,” said one. “The way you didn’t react when she first turned???” added another.

The TikToker didn’t respond to any of those questions, but she has continued to post videos of her daughter. So, things worked out in the end.