Singer shares shocking moment he suffered heart attack in viral TikTok

TikToker and singer Conor Matthews is going viral for sharing the shocking moment he suffered a heart attack in the middle of pulling off some choreography to his own music.

TikTok is a haven for all sorts of viral and unexpected content — but it’s safe to say that no one expected to see what singer Conor Matthews uploaded to the platform on March 22, 2022.

Matthews is a 26-year-old singer with a fairly large presence on TikTok, boasting over 155,000 followers and over 2.4 million likes.

His career has moved him from Chicago to Nashville and now, to sunny Los Angeles, where he recently filmed himself dancing to one of his own songs.

Dressed in all white sweats and a t-shirt, it looked as though Matthews was all set to film a music video — but his impromptu choreo soon took a shocking turn.

Singer captures the moment he had heart attack in viral TikTok

The singer says he suffered a heart attack in the middle of filming, which viewers can see happen at the very end of the clip. Matthews grabs his chest, clearly aware that something is wrong, and immediately checks his pulse before turning off the camera.

In the upper left corner of the video, the TikToker can be seen head bopping to the beat while sitting in a hospital bed.

“This is the TikTok I was making when I had a heart attack,” Matthews said of the incident. “Hadn’t danced to my music in a while… should have noticed the palpitations at the beginning.”

Luckily, the singer is safe and sound and was even able to recreate his dance moves (minus the health issues), playfully calling the choreo the “heart attack.”

Matthews says he suffers from “something called supraventricular tachycardia” (an abnormally fast heart rhythm), but claims that his doctors “aren’t sure the beginning cause for me yet though.”

The TikTok has garnered over 1.9 million views at the time of writing, with his video singing the BeeGee’s ‘Stayin’ Alive’ garnering over 3 million views.