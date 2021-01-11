Logo
Shirtless Madden streamer goes viral after sweaty DBZ-inspired celebration

Published: 11/Jan/2021 1:16

by Theo Salaun
chibatta mitch madden god
Facebook, Chibatta Mitch

A Madden streamer, ‘Chibatta Mitch,’ has set the internet ablaze as a clip of him, shirtless and sweaty, blending the WWE and Dragon Ball Z, earns viral fame across social media.

Of all the simple objects in the world, few hold as much power as a green screen. And Chibatta Mitch, the self-proclaimed “Madden God,” has proved that true by capitalizing on an otherwise limited streaming setup to produce a clip that is flying across Twitter.

Like Santa, his reindeer and sleigh full of gifts, a video of Chibatta Mitch’s Madden gameplay is circulating the internet’s clouds and bringing joy to gamers far and wide. Mitch, a Facebook Gaming streamer and Madden maestro (ranked at No. 3 worldwide), doesn’t have the greatest microphone quality, but his production and energy remain untouched.

In the circulating clip, Mitch is playing an opponent online and, despite it being just the first quarter, he is shirtless, drenched in sweat and calling timeouts for pep talks like it’s the Super Bowl of a cheesy movie. But, instead of Remember the Titans, the streamer uses his green screen and music selection to produce a moment that juxtaposes the worlds of professional wrestling and anime.

Inspired by the energy, ‘biz__23’ shared the clip on Twitter with a simple caption: “This s**t made me want to start gaming again.” 

Eventually, the clip made its rounds across the web, even prompting ESPN’s SportsCenter to share it on a day that many expected traditional sports fans to be much more focused on NFL Wildcard Sunday. 

But some content cannot be denied and Mitch’s is no exception. In the replies, users credited the streamer for producing an excellent Kamehameha recreation and for the thunderstorm embodiment of the WWE’s Undertaker introductions. 

Fans of Chibatta Mitch’s also saw the clip and had to introduce new viewers to more of his antics. In one clip, ‘PJ_Island12’ showed a screen recording of Mitch hyping himself up as a drill sergeant addressing a line of marines.

With other fans letting people know that this first-quarter Mitch behavior is typical, we now know that the streamer goes through multiple ripped shirts per stream. More impressively, despite bringing so much energy to his content, it appears that he is a top-3 ranked player on the Madden leaderboards.

xQc breaks down what the perfect Twitch PogChamp emote should be

Published: 11/Jan/2021 0:55

by Bill Cooney
xQc/Twitch

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has given his critique of the platform’s new PogChamp emote, and laid out what exactly a successful recreation needs to embody.

Twitch started off 2021 by removing PogChamp after the “face of the emote,” Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez, “encouraged … violence” in a Twitter statement on January 6, a move that was criticized by some and praised by others.

Instead of permanently deleting it though, they went with the idea to feature a different, random partnered streamer making the face every 24 hours to keep the spirit of the emote alive. On January 10, it was Pokemon Go streamer Reversal’s turn, but his version hasn’t won everyone over.

Of course, there will be people who hate on the new PogChamps simply because they’re not the original, iconic emote that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. But xQc actually provided some very solid reasoning on what makes a great version.

“PogChamp critique, Ok? It needs to face the right side, that’s my first critique,” Felix said after seeing the daily change. “Then, the energy of the emote needs to be all on the Pog factor. This guy is looking elsewhere, this is like hinting.”

After a few demonstrations of his own best take on the face, the former Overwatch pro explained that there needs to be a sense of confidence in any good rendition of the original.

“This screams uncertainty, is this Pog?” xQc continued. “Dude, you know the whole energy has to be: ‘holy sh*t, this happened!’ Not: ‘wait did it happen, or did it not?’ That’s not PogChamp dude.”

Luckily for Felix, there will be a whole new streamer chosen as the face of PogChamp every 24 hours going forward, so he should have plenty more opportunities to explain the finer points of what makes a great Twitch emote to all of us.

How long Twitch will keep changing the emote every day remains to be seen, but when you think about the amount of partnered streamers on the site that could lend their face (literally) to the cause, they could easily collect enough variations of PogChamp to last years.

Who knows? Maybe one day in the future xQc will even get his chance to be the face of the emote for a day. He’s definitely had plenty of practice.