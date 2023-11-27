Sabrina Carpenter’s newest music video leads to punishment for priest

In her “Feather” music video, Sabrina Carpenter danced through the halls of Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish, and it led to the parish priest being stripped of his administrative duties.

Sabrina Carpenter made some bold moves with her 2022 studio album, Emails I Can’t Send. From the title track to songs like “Nonsense” and “decode,” the singer-songwriter staked her claim to pop music.

In 2023, the pop singer issued a deluxe edition, titled Emails I Can’t Send Fwd:, which features four new tracks including the now-controversial “Feather.”

With the music video for “Feather,” Carpenter finds herself in hot water following filming in a sacred Brooklyn church in September 2023.

Carpenter performing in her 'Feather' music video

Carpenter’s “Feather” video caused a stir in the Catholic Church

In “Feather,” Sabrina Carpenter dances through the hallowed halls of Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish, a church located in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn.

Dressed in a black tulle dress and matching veil, Carpenter makes her way up and down the aisle of the church.

Despite permission from the parish pastor Msgr. Jamie J. Gigantiello, the Brooklyn Diocese didn’t take too kindly to what has been perceived as sacrilegious.

Bishop Brennan stated that the Church was “appalled” by what they had seen, noting that the “parish did not follow Diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script.”

Several other scenes in the video have fueled the controversy, namely one in which two young men are seen reading a book titled Tampons Should Be Free. In another, Carpenter witnesses a massacre in a gym and is sprayed with blood.

Gigantiello later issued a lengthy apology and took “full responsibility” for the video shoot. “I offer my sincere apologies to our faithful parishioners for this shameful representation, which I wholeheartedly renounce,” he wrote. “I ask that following the very example of Christ’s forgiveness, you find it possible to forgive my oversight in this unfortunate matter.”

As of this writing, Sabrina Carpenter has yet to issue a statement of her own.

In the meantime, stay tuned to Dexerto for all your entertainment needs.