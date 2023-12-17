Rosanna Pansino calls out The Completionist as new allegations arise

In response to people asking her about a YouTube video from over 10 years ago, Rosanna Pansino confirmed she hadn’t spoken with The Completionist for years. Though she also didn’t have many nice things to say about her interactions with him.

Rosanna Pansino is one of the YouTube OGs. She’s been around for over a decade and has grown her career outside of the YouTube world, though she does still make YouTube content and regularly guest stars on shows like the Try Guys’ Without a Recipe series.

And, though she was involved in some controversy earlier this year after criticizing Mr. Beast, she still has a long and illustrious career that’s made her a respected figure in the YouTube space. Over the years, she’s collaborated with dozens of creators to come in and help her bake different recipes and didn’t hesitate to collab with other YouTubers.

11 years ago, she did a video that guest starred The Completionist, and her past with the creator to many asking her about whether or not she still speaks with him. This led to her criticizing Jirard, distancing herself further from him as she claimed she wasn’t surprised a story like this emerged and that he and his crew were “manipulative and malicious” in the past.

The Completionist called out for being “manipulative” over a decade ago

Over the past few weeks, the back and forth between The Completionist and Karl Jobst/SomeOrdinaryGamers has had many questioning Jirard’s intentions with his YouTube career.

It’s worth mentioning that, as of now, no legal action has been taken against Jirard nor have the books behind the Open Hand foundation been audited. At this time, any claims that he committed charity fraud are just claims.

However, other than The Completionist’s ‘Constructionist’ cameo being removed from Sea of Stars, those who have worked with Jirard in the past have, for the most part, remained silent about their interactions with the creator and his team.

That is, until Rosanna Pansino was being asked about whether she still associated with Jirard. In answering, she alleged he had a past history of being manipulative toward her.

“There are many reasons I am not friends with him and his crew anymore. The news about their potential charity fraud is deeply upsetting, but not surprising.” Pansino lamented.

And, while she didn’t get too specific with her accusations, Pansino claimed that The Completionist was “manipulative and malicious” even as far back as when they collaborated.

“In my experience, they will smile to your face and be manipulative and malicious behind your back. They use anyone who is kind enough to support them. Thank you to [Karl Jobst] for shining light on this ongoing awful behavior. There is no excuse for taking people’s money for 9+ years and not donating it.”

The Completionist has yet to respond to Jobst and Mutahar’s second set of allegations or Pansino’s new accusations at the time of writing.