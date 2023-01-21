Robert Pattinson responds to “bizarre” viral deepfake of himself

Actor Robert Pattinson has responded to a “bizarre” deepfake of himself that massively viral on TikTok, revealing that even people who know him quite well were fooled by the videos.

Deepfakes, synthetic media where a person’s likeness can be placed in an existing image, have baffled users on TikTok on a number of different accounts.

A number of deepfake accounts have popped up on the app, in which people digitally alter themselves to pretty convincingly become someone else, such as the ‘Deep Tom Cruise’ account which has over five million followers on the app.

Batman actor Robert Pattinson has also been subject to this trend, with TikTok account ‘unreal_robert’ creating a number of videos featuring a deepfake of the actor which have gone viral on many occasions.

In an interview with ES Magazine, Pattinson shared his thoughts on the bizarrely accurate deepfake videos, and revealed that even people who know him were fooled by them.

“I know, it’s terrifying,’ he said. “The amount of people who know me quite well and will still be like, ‘Why are you doing these weird dancing videos on TikTok?'”

He went on to say: “It’s really bizarre. You just realize that we’re two years away from it being indistinguishable from reality — and what on Earth am I going to do as a job then?”

The unreal_robert account has over a million followers, with their most viewed video receiving over 33 million views.

The comment sections across these videos are filled with viewers who still can’t quite wrap their heads around the fact that it isn’t really Robert, and it’s safe to say a few people were fooled when it initially popped up on their For You Page.