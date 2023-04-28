Ricegum announces his baby was born stillborn: “We are in deep pain”

YouTuber Ricegum has announced his first child with his girlfriend Ellerie was born stillborn.

After close to three years since his last upload, YouTuber Ricegum returned with a video on April 27 titled “Baby Girl.”

The almost three-minute-long video documented his experience with his girlfriend Ellerie’s pregnancy — up until she was 34 weeks pregnant, when their unborn girl’s heartbeat stopped.

“At 35 weeks pregnant, our world crashed down on us when we were told our baby no longer had a heartbeat,” Ricegum wrote. “Every genetic test, blood test came back perfect, and the reason for this tragedy will forever be unknown. Ellerie had to be induced for labor for 48 hours.

“She gave birth to the most perfect angel. The cutest baby girl with soft, chubby cheeks and a tiny button nose. She looked perfect, just like she was sleeping. Only a few more weeks and she would’ve been here with us.”

The YouTuber continued: “We are still in tremendous shock. Our family and friends were beyond excited to welcome our baby into the world, instead we are in deep pain and permanently scarred. Only time has helped us through this tragedy. We could never get through this without each other.”

Ricegum and his girlfriend Ellerie received a ton of support from friends and their fans, sending love and prayers their way.

FaZe Clan co-owner Banks, a close friend of Ricegum, was one of many to show his support for the couple: “Jesus f**king Christ, NO,” he wrote.

“I was the very first person Rice told he was having a baby. I’ve known for a while. I had absolutely no idea they lost her. Life is so fucking unfair. Give my brother all the loving energy you have. @RiceGum I’m so so so sorry, I love you so much.”

“I’m sorry for your loss, she’s now your angel, watching you both all the time. She will always be with you!” one fan wrote.

“Sending prayers and much much love to both of y’all. May your beautiful baby girl Rest in Paradise,” said another.

A stillbirth after 27 weeks of pregnancy is considered a “late stillbirth”. Stillbirths occur in 1 in every 175 pregnancies, and those with an unknown cause are named unexplained stillbirths.