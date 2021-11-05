Reality House Season 3 to feature Bryce Hall, Tana Mongeau, more

Kian and JC’s Reality House web series is back for its third season, and this time, it’s featuring influencers like TikTok star Bryce Hall, YouTuber Tana Mongeau, and more.

‘Reality House’ is a reality-style web show that was created by collaborative YouTubers Kian and JC, first airing in 2019.

The show places a large group of influencers — usually 12 to 13 people — in a single house together and pits them against each other in various challenges for hefty cash prizes. Past payouts were $25,000 in Season 1 and $50,000 for Season 2.

The past two seasons of the show have involved such names as Trisha Paytas, Lauren Riihmaki, Fouseytube, and Elijah Daniel, among others.

When is Reality House Season 3?

A year after Reality House Season 2 aired on YouTube, Season 3 has officially been confirmed by Kian and JC via Twitter as of November 5, 2021.

The post states that Reality House Season 3 will air on November 19, 2021, and will likely be uploaded on Kian and JC’s official YouTube channel.

REALITY HOUSE SEASON 3

COMING, NOV. 19TH pic.twitter.com/sAdvSSR6zl — KNJ2021 (@KianAndJc) November 5, 2021

Who is in Reality House Season 3?

Unlike previous seasons, the third season of Reality House claims only to have 8 influencers competing against each other for the duration of the show.

The poster tweeted out by Kian and JC shows Tana Mongeau, Bryce Hall, Kane Trujillo, Louie Castro, Embodoe, lavaxgrl, Camilla Coleman Brooks, and Peter Vigilante.

Fan responses to this upcoming season seem decidedly mixed; while some are incredibly excited, others are confused as to who some of the contestants are, while others are upset their favorite creators weren’t included.

i dont want it — ira (@poutyjournals) November 5, 2021

waited for this forever. what a disappointment. do better next season and maybe people will want to watch. — marissa 💗💛💗💛 (@guppygutz) November 5, 2021

when the only people ik are tana and bryce i feel like there’s a problem — micayla ☆ (@tbygolden) November 5, 2021

JC has responded to the divided fanbase, writing: “Same people saying they ain’t gonna watch cuz of the cast are the same people that are gonna be watching & engaged in the drama. Just watch lol, not worried at all.”

same people saying they ain’t gonna watch cuz of the cast are the same people that are gonna be watching & engaged in the drama. just watch lol not worried at all — j (@jccaylen) November 5, 2021

Fans will have to wait until November 19 to see how the show pans out; in the meantime, Twitter is buzzing with predictions as the show’s third season gears up for release.