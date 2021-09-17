Jaden Hossler slams claims that he will cheat on Nessa Barrett

TikTok star and artist Jaden Hossler has slammed people claiming that he’ll cheat on girlfriend Nessa Barrett while he’s on tour.

Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett are both hugely popular TikTokers, with millions of followers between them. The couple has even collaborated on music together, with their song ‘la di die’ getting almost 40 million views on YouTube.

The start of their relationship ended up falling amid some huge public drama between them and their respective exes, Josh Richards and Mads Lewis, and they received a large amount of backlash for going so public with their relationship.

Since April the pair have remained together, and recently attended the VMAs together as a couple. Jaden, who also goes by jxdn, is also now on tour after the release of his debut album ‘Tell Me About Tomorrow.’

On September 16, Jaden received a comment on one of his videos that read: “I can already see him cheating on Nessa while [he’s] on tour.”

However, Jaden didn’t take too kindly to the suggestion that he would cheat on his partner, and quickly sent a scathing reply.

“F**k outta here, I’m not w all that dumb sh*t,” he wrote. “That’s my girl and always will be. Wouldn’t risk that for the world. I’m here to play music.”

The comment no longer seems to appear underneath the video, but the rest of the replies are largely from fans who are excited that the star is finally coming to their state to perform.

Either way, it’s clear that Jaden doesn’t have time for haters trying to criticize his relationship with Nessa.