Rapper breaks world record for longest freestyle live on Twitch

California-based musician George Watsky set an insane new Guinness World Record for longest freestyle rap live on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube all while raising money for charity in the process.

The 33-year-old began his quest on May 6 while live on Twitch, and went hard for over 30 straight hours, finishing with at a whopping 33 hours, 33 minutes and 33 seconds.

The previous record had been set by Pittsburgh’s Harvey ‘Frzy’ Daniels who went for 31 hours straight.

During the marathon, the streamer managed to raise nearly $150,000. Not bad, considering Watsky claims to have “never freestyled for more than [three] minutes straight” until attempting this challenge.

According to the Guinness World Record rules, he was allowed one five-minute break every hour, but decided to stockpile his earned breaks to use them for longer intervals in order to shower, eat, and keep his rhymes going.

“This is the phenomenon 'cause we have an uncommon bond and you know that’s what we’re dropping on,” Watsky rapped during the last few moments of his record run.

“I’m gonna take it slow until we’re done and now I’m done. And now this f**king record is right here. This is respect and you know we are done,” the elated artist sang to close out the run on May 7.

The feat seems to have taken its toll on the rapper who took to Twitter to explain how he was holding up in the aftermath of the stream.

“My body is STRUGGLING but my heart is so full right now,” he wrote on May 8. “What a moment to be a part of. thank you all so much.”

my body is STRUGGLING but my heart is so full right now. Until yesterday i had never freestyled for more than 3 minutes straight. what a moment to be a part of. thank you all so much — W▵TSKY (@gwatsky) May 8, 2020

Watsky is the only streamer to make history in recent weeks. In April, streamer CallMeCypher set a new record for the longest Twitch stream with over 200 hours straight.

It’s anyone’s guess as to what the rest of the year will bring record-wise.