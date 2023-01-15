Prankster divides viewers after fooling shoppers that groceries are free

A prankster left viewers divided on TikTok after recording himself telling shoppers that their groceries are free.

In a 24-second clip, the man was filmed walking down the supermarket aisle in a store in Australia, before grabbing a mic and requesting customers’ attention.

“The refrigeration system is temporarily broken so for the next two minutes, everything in aisle 15 is now free. Thank you,” he announced.

His prank fooled some people in the store, as some customers were seen rushing to the freezer aisle, taking goods and quickly going to the checkout. One shopper carried several tubs of ice cream in his arms while his child watched.

The prankster then burst out laughing as customers tried to collect lots of frozen items, which they’d later be asked to pay for.

“Straight menace,” read the caption of the video, which went viral with over 979,000 views and more than 43,000 likes.

TikTok divided over ‘cruel’ prank

TikTok users in the comments had mixed reactions to the prank, with some condemning it and calling it “cruel.”

“Funny but cruel to people who are broke and now think they getting free food,” one user wrote.

“Bruh the customers are going to be so disappointed and the staff are going to need to put everything back. This wasn’t funny,” another said.

“Problem is the hard-working people that have to put it back together,” a third agreed.

Others thought it was harmless and funny.

“My guy just started a full on social experiment,” one user quipped, adding laughing crying emojis.

“As annoying and childish as that may be it’s funny af at the same time,” another added.

“Menace and just total legend,” someone else commented.

