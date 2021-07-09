 Polish Twitch streamer attacked by drunks during IRL broadcast - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Polish Twitch streamer attacked by drunks during IRL broadcast

Published: 10/Jul/2021 0:16

by Bill Cooney
mlodyo/Twitch

Share

Polish Twitch streamer ‘mlodyo’ got jumped by a group of drunks during a night out in Warsaw – all because he was live streaming with his phone, but the good news is he was able to get away in one piece.

IRL streaming has always been the wild west of live broadcasts. There are no rules (barring Twitch guidelines, of course) and streamers typically broadcast themselves in public for viewers, where it’s impossible to control what goes on.

After the clip of mlodyo getting attacked started being shared online, Dexerto reached out to the streamer, who gave us his side of the harrowing story.

Advertisement

“Things in Poland are wild,” mlodyo told Dexerto through Discord. “I was at a place where everyone drinks in Warsaw, everyone here is drunk. They [the attackers] got in the fight, I was staying like 10 meters away. They got mad about my phone and that I was ‘recording.'”

Despite trying to explain that he was only live-streaming himself, and not recording their confrontation, the three people didn’t take that for an answer and decided to come after him.

“I tried to explain that it’s a livestream, but they got mad and they didn’t want to listen, so they jumped me.” mlodyo explained. “Like, 3 people, and they used pepper spray. The girls from their group tried to save me, and I tried to get back from them, but they chased me.”

Eventually, as you can see in the clip, he was able to make it to safety – but not before getting his leg banged up and sprayed with pepper spray like he said.

mlodyo/Instagram
mlodyo often streams his life in Poland, but nothing quite as wild as literally getting attacked.

“They were drunk for sure, my leg is a bit swollen, and it bleeds a bit, that’s all. I tried to protect my head,” mlodyo continued, and based on the fact it was 3v1, we’d say he did a good job of getting out of there in one piece.

This is definitely one of the wildest IRL clips we’ve seen in recent memory, but no one does a better job of summing it up than mlodyo himself, who told Dexerto “to add: Poland is wild.”

Advertisement
Advertisement