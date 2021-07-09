Polish Twitch streamer attacked by drunks during IRL broadcast

Polish Twitch streamer ‘mlodyo’ got jumped by a group of drunks during a night out in Warsaw – all because he was live streaming with his phone, but the good news is he was able to get away in one piece.

IRL streaming has always been the wild west of live broadcasts. There are no rules (barring Twitch guidelines, of course) and streamers typically broadcast themselves in public for viewers, where it’s impossible to control what goes on.

After the clip of mlodyo getting attacked started being shared online, Dexerto reached out to the streamer, who gave us his side of the harrowing story.

“Things in Poland are wild,” mlodyo told Dexerto through Discord. “I was at a place where everyone drinks in Warsaw, everyone here is drunk. They [the attackers] got in the fight, I was staying like 10 meters away. They got mad about my phone and that I was ‘recording.'”

Despite trying to explain that he was only live-streaming himself, and not recording their confrontation, the three people didn’t take that for an answer and decided to come after him.