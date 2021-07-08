Adin Ross banned on Twitch after being caught reading chat on his phone while driving

Rising Twitch star Adin Ross has been suspended from the platform for the fourth time, following a stream where the popular 20-year-old streamer was spotted repeatedly using his phone while driving during the broadcast.

Ross believes the Twitch suspension may be “permanent.”

“Just got banned by Twitch… I think it’s a perm guys. This is not good AT ALL. I was at a red light during my IRL stream and I read chat off of my phone,” the star wrote. “I am 100% in the wrong, I’m so sorry. I don’t know when I’m gonna be back tho [sic].”

He added that he was still struggling to come to terms with the ban: “I’m shaking right now, I’m so sorry. I feel horrible.”

