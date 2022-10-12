Pokimane says “weird” CEO tried to pay off her friend for a meetup

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Twitch star Pokimane revealed that a CEO offered her friend money in exchange for setting up a meeting with her in a “weird” encounter.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most popular woman on Twitch. Boasting over 9 million followers, she’s the most-followed female streamer on the platform and its 9th most-followed broadcaster, overall.

Unfortunately, online fame comes with some major caveats. Throughout her career as a top Twitch streamer, Poki has encountered a slew of uncomfortable interactions with both fans and trolls alike, on top of being the victim of a vicious and sexist hate brigade earlier this year.

The broadcaster opened up about another unpleasant experience in her life as an online entertainer during a recent broadcast alongside friend and fellow streamer AriaSaki.

Pokimane reveals CEO wanted to pay a lot of money to meet with her

In the stream, she claimed one of her friends was offered cash to set up a meeting between her and the CEO of a company.

“You know, one of my friends told me that a guy tried to pay him to get us to meet up,” she began. “Even like, over Zoom. He was like, ‘If you won’t take cash, I’ll pay you in Bitcoin. I just want to meet her.'”

AriaSaki was stunned by the story, saying, “Oh my god, that’s crazy.”

“At least my friend actually told me,” Poki continued. “But it makes me wonder, what goes on behind the scenes that you never even hear of? Some dudes are crazy, and this guy was like, a CEO of a company. That’s all I’ll say. I mean, that’s how he’s got the money to do s**t like that. Weird.”

This is far from the first time Poki has been propositioned by her apparent fans; during a past TwitchCon, Pokimane was asked out by a fan at a meet and greet, which she promptly shut down with a PSA: “Don’t ask people out at TwitchCon.”