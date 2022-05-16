Pokimane, Ludwig, Ironmouse, & more just revealed their favorite anime

You can tell a lot about a person by their favorite anime, and a recent video from The Anime Man reveals the favorite show of a number of large creators including Pokimane and Ludwig.

It’s no shock that a large number of content creators on YouTube and Twitch are fans of anime. From Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins discussing Dragon Ball Super with musical legend Drake to DisguisedToast streaming all of Death Note, anime is a prominent part of internet culture.

Oftentimes, when anime is brought up on stream, it’s by a viewer asking the creator about their favorite anime. Or it can be the other way around where internet personalities ask their followers for recommendations.

But, if you’re wondering what your favorite streamer’s favorite anime is, The Anime Man might have you covered. Ludwig, Pokimane, and more recently shared with him what their favorite anime is and why.

Ludwig, Pokimane, and more share their favorite anime

In a video titled “I Asked 100 YouTubers What The BEST Anime Ever Made Is…” The Anime Man did just that. In the hour-long video, one hundred YouTube personalities share their favorite anime.

Ludwig states the greatest anime ever made is “Welcome to the N-H-K” because of how it deals with the familiar feeling of loneliness. He continues by stating, “Also, there’s a lot of horniness.”

Pokimane chooses the 2014 classic “Parasyte: The Maxim” as her favorite anime for how it explores such a “cool and creepy concept.” She also states that it has a lot of great messages and morals that back up the plot.

Ironmouse, one of the largest VTubers and Streamers on Twitch, shared that her favorite anime is “Gin Tama.” It made the top of her list for a number of reasons including its pacing, ability to mix genres, and the inclusion of her “husbando.”

Moistkritikal claimed Code Geass was the greatest anime ever made, and also stated that the ending was the best ending to any show he had ever watched.

For all 100 responses and to see if your favorite YouTuber made the cut, go check out The Anime Man’s video.