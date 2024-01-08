“Beautiful” Pokemon-inspired weapons have fans loving the interpretations of their favorites

A Pokemon fan recently shared their drawings of Pokemon-inspired weapons, and fans love seeing their favorites in this form.

With the wide variety of Pokemon that have existed within the series, fans have naturally found their favorites in the game.

Whether it be the ones that they will always capture in a new game or just those that look the cutest to them, Pokemon fans like to keep their favorite mon with them.

Now, a fan has posted some weapons drawings they made inspired by separate Pokemon and fans are enjoying seeing their favorites in these iterations.

Pokemon fans are finding their favorite in “beautiful” Pokemon-inspired weapons

The drawings were posted to the Pokemon subreddit, where the talented fan shared various drawings they have done inspired by different creatures in the universe.

From swords to spears to scythes, there are a ton of different weapons, all of them based on a different creature from the popular series.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans appreciating the artistry of each one and enjoying seeing their favorites represented in weapon form.

“Seeing Flygon’s…..it was so beautiful. You did my baby child justice,” is one of the top comments in the thread.

Another user shares their enthusiasm for another batch: “Ninetale staff, magnezone sword, and the roserade lance are particularly just ingenious.”

Some players are even asking for other favorite creatures to get their own weapon designs: “These are amazing! Would love to see a line for the Oddish family.”

With the vast amount of Pokemon available to pull from, there isn’t a shortage of different designs that the artist can come up with.