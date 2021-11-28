Pokimane explains why she appreciates xQc more than other Twitch streamers

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys explained why she’s so appreciative of streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s willingness to collaborate, and called him a “down ass b***h.”

Pokimane was streaming on November 27 when she shared that she has been interested in trying out GTA RP once again.

The OfflineTV member has jumped into the roleplay world before but wanted to change things up for her return to the NoPixel server. She sought out help from other content creators, all of which were hesitant to help her.

However, one streamer who has played tons of games with her in the past came through in the clutch for her: xQc.

Pokimane praises xQc

Poki explained at the top of her live stream her plans to play GTA RP with the guidance of xQc, and shared a thoughtful message about the former Overwatch pro-player.

She said: “Some good news, X said that he’ll play with me. Because I kind of wanted someone to show me the ropes. But, every time I’d ask someone, they’d seem a little unsure. And honestly, xQc is such a down ass b***h, which I really appreciate about him.

“You ask him to do something, and if he doesn’t want to do it he’s not gonna answer, but usually, he’s so down and he’s like ‘Yup, let’s do it tomorrow’. I’m like, let’s go.”

After xQc logged on to help teach Pokimane how to play GTA RP, they played for hours on end as she started a new character as his long-lost brother – Jolie Paul.

Without his help, Poki would’ve been left to fend for herself, and she was more than grateful for his support.