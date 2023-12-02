Pokemon Go fans praise NYC grandpa for coming to streamer’s rescue

An old man saved a Pokemon Go streamer by removing the lit cigarette that a passerby put on top of the streamer’s backpack.

One Pokemon Go player was streaming his experience of trying to hunt down rare Pokemon in the “Big Apple,” when a stranger placed a burning cigarette on top of his backpack and they walked off unnoticed.

The streamer was oblivious to the lit cigarette that was giving off smoke on his backpack as he tried to catch a CP 1659 Scizor, but luckily an old man on the streets noticed and helped him.

Article continues after ad

The streamer, DandyInTheBronx, was aided by the man who helped move the cigarette off his backpack in a clip dubbed: “Man puts a burning cigarette on a Pokemon GO streamer’s backpack (saved by grandpa).“

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go fans praise helpful stranger on IRL stream

People praised the old man, who didn’t know who the streamer was, for helping him from the potentially dangerous situation.

“Sweet older guy looking out for him,” one person said. “It warms my heart seeing old people being nice to younger people,” another agreed, noticing the man’s kindness.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While others also praised the stranger’s kindness, they were angry that he even had to help remove the cigarette in the first place and wondered why someone would do such a thing unprovoked to the streamer.

“Can we get that piece of sh*t arrested?” One person fumed. “NY crackheads getting out of control,” another joked.

Article continues after ad

But, while some Pokemon Go fans were outraged at what happened to this streamer in the community, others found more irk in the “underwhelming” release of the NPC Mateo.

Article continues after ad

New York has hosted some crazy interactions between streamers and the public in recent years, like the Kai Cenat NYC riot that made national headlines.