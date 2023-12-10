Plastic surgeon reveals the one thing you should do to slow down aging

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon took to TikTok to reveal a genius method you can use daily to slow down the aging process.

California-based plastic surgeon Dr. Faryan Jalalabadi (drjaluvmabody) is known for sharing various hacks and popular anti-aging tips with his 38,400 followers on TikTok.

In one of his latest videos, he explained how spending 15-20 minutes in the sauna daily can help slow down the natural aging process and improve collagen production.

“The sauna slows down the aging process of the skin,” he said in the viral clip, which has amassed over 1.1 million views. “It improves collagen and elastic production. It detoxifies the skin through the sweating process.”

The doctor also highlighted the sauna’s heart-healthy attributes and its benefits for lung health and skin circulation. “It improves the circulation of the blood flow to your skin. It releases little proteins that protect your DNA and your cells from aging by the shock of the heat,” he explained.

“Every day that you do this, it is an anti-aging practice. So, get in the sauna every day, if you can,” the content creator said.

However, Dr. Jalalabadi warned not to overdo it, as pushing yourself to do 40 minutes could lead to exhaustion, dehydration, dizziness, nausea, headaches, or even heat stroke. “And if you have melasma, unfortunately, you have to avoid it because this will exacerbate your hyperpigmentation,” he said.

TikTok users rushed to the comments to crack jokes about how they could achieve the same effect by simply stepping outside in Texas or sitting in their cars.

“Free outside sauna in Houston, Texas for 6 months,” one person joked. “I live in Texas. I don’t need a sauna. I need a cold plunge,” another one wrote.

“Perfect, my car has no AC, so I’ll chalk that up to sauna time then,” a third added. “Do humid Texas summers count??” someone asked, to which the plastic surgeon replied, “Might as well.”

