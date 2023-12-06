Dermatologist reveals you’ve been cleaning your beauty blender wrong

A dermatologist has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a simple hack to successfully cleaning beauty blenders.

Dermatologist Dr. Azi (skinbydrazi) took to TikTok to reveal how you can properly clean your makeup sponges with an unexpected cooking ingredient.

“Let’s check out the best way to clean your beauty blenders, which should be cleansed after every use,” she said in her video, which has gone viral with over 5.1 million views.

She first rinsed the beauty blender with water, before washing it with soap and water. “Let’s try water and soap, which has a lot of surfactants to help dissolve the makeup and clean it,” Dr. Azi explained.

The expert then showed the sponge, noting that soap and water “doesn’t do a great job,” as the makeup was still all over it. “So what’s the secret sauce?” she asked her followers.

Dermatologist shares beauty trick

Dr. Azi revealed that the most effective way to thoroughly clean and disinfect a beauty blender is by mixing hot water and soap with olive oil. “Oil attracts oil and helps to dissolve sebum from the skin,” she explained. “Oil and makeup, and that is what is going to remove and lift off that debris, it’s a winner.”

Many viewers were surprised by this beauty hack and admitted that they never even wash their makeup sponges. “I don’t think I’ve ever cleaned mine,” one user commented.

“I just buy a new one after like 6 months,” another added. “Don’t think I’ve ever cleaned my beauty blender I just replace them after every year,” someone else confessed.

Others shared their own methods. “I use hot water and my face wash. Put it all over the sponge and rinse + repeat a few times until it squeezes clear,” one person wrote. “I clean mine every day after use with Irish soap. You just have to scrub it with the bar soap,” another said.

“I put it in soapy water and put it in the microwave for like a minute,” a third shared, to which the dermatologist replied, “That’s a great trick too!!”

