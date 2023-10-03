Pet alligator denied entry to Phillies game despite being “emotional support animal”

An emotional support alligator named Wally was denied entrance into a Phillies baseball game after his owner was told only certain animals were allowed.

Wally the emotional support animal and his owner Joie Henney have gained quite the following on social media with over 121K TikTok and 32K Instagram followers.

The duo have taken on adventures that include meet and greets for Wally and fans, fundraisers in Wally’s honor, and of course, occasional moments where Henney dresses Wally up in super cool sunglasses.

Article continues after ad

Wally has even been featured in People Magazine. And though he may be feared from afar, when you get close to Wally, it’s quickly apparent how loving he is, as many fans have taken the time to hug the 8-year-old alligator.

Article continues after ad

Though he’s been certified as an emotional support animal, there have been some things that Wally has been prohibited from. Most recently, that was a Phillies game.

Instagram: wallygatornjoie Wally the emotional support alligator was with his owner Joie Henney through Henney’s cancer treatments.

Wally and his owner Joie Henney have been together since 2015

Though Wally has been right by Henney’s side through the good and bad, the two were unfortunately denied entrance into a Phillies baseball game last Wednesday.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The MLB game was held at Citizens Bank Stadium in Philadelphia, PA. However, their rules only allow for emotional support animals like dogs to enter, as stadium regulations claim, “Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited.”

Article continues after ad

Wally even arrived with his red leash on stating that he is an “emotional support animal.” Not only that but his name is printed right on it as well. However, that wasn’t enough for the stadium to feel safe enough to allow an alligator into its premises.

Article continues after ad

Wally and his owner Joie Henney reside in Jonestown, Pennsylvania. The two have been paired together since 2015 when Henney’s friend from Florida asked if he could relocate a few alligators, as he’s been doing so for at least 30 years.

After two years of keeping Wally, Henney had lost some family members. His bond with the gator began to deepen and the two have been inseparable ever since. Wally even sleeps in Henney’s bed with him!

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Henney has also battled with cancer, which Wally took a front-row seat to. After seeing how supportive and helpful Wally was for Henney, his doctor suggested he register him as an emotional support animal. And really, the rest is history.