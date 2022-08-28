TikTok’s emotional support alligator spotted in public and the internet is obsessed

TikTok’s beloved emotional support alligator was recently spotted in public and social media users are obsessed.

The famed emotional support alligator, Wally, was seen at the LOVE Park on Friday, splashing around in the ground’s water features.

Twitter user Britt Miller was taking a walk with her baby daughter when she caught the adorable moment at the Center City park.

“We were just walking by LOVE Park and saw this kid playing with an alligator in the fountain,” she shared in another tweet.

“Of course, there was a ton of people around taking pictures. The girl (who had the alligator) seemed to be with her family, who were sitting off to the side. They were super friendly. People were picking up the alligator, petting it, all sorts of stuff.”

Britt learned that the alligator’s name is Wally, which prompted speculation that it’s the famous Wally Gator from York, Pennsylvania.

The speculation was confirmed, after the emotional support alligator’s TikTok account shared a wholesome video of Wally enjoying himself at the LOVE Park.

Internet obsessed with emotional support alligator Wally

Britt’s tweet about spotting Wally cooling off at a park went viral with over 174,000 likes, as users were beyond delighted by the famed alligator.

“Awww, it’s Wally! I met him when he was just a little guy. He and his owner are from my home town,” one user wrote, sharing adorable photos of him when he was a baby.

“OH MY GOD WALLY I KNOW HIM!! He’s from York PA and they come to a lot of the minor league baseball games there I adore him,” another user shared.

“He’s living his best gator life,” a third user tweeted. “He looks so happy,” someone else replied.

Wally, the 4-foot-long alligator, has 70,000 followers on TikTok, and has gone viral there multiple times. He’s a licensed emotional support animal, accompanying his owner to cancer radiation treatments, his owner Joie Henney shared on TikTok.

Joie has a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of care for Wally and his other reptile friends.