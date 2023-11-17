Influencer gets revenge on troll after finding their Hinge dating profile

An influencer got back at a troll by finding their Hinge profile after they left nasty comments underneath her videos.

Tiffany Chen, a popular TikTok star who boasts 1.6 million viewers on the platform, got back at a troll after they came after her looks.

The comment he left Tiffany said, “You need reconstructive surgery, not skin care treatment.” Tiffany created a video where she aired MrBadMoon’s rude remark, and responded, “Oh my God thank you so much! Mister Baboon I do have an extensive skincare routine so I’m glad it’s paying off.”

The video then transgresses to Tiffany remarking that she’s seen his profile on Hinge, after recognizing his profile picture.

She quipped, “After all you use the same photo for your Hinge as the one for your TikTok. What are the chances you leave me such a lovely comment and then I spot you on a dating app. Serendipity much? I think the Universe just sent you straight to me and this has to be fate.”

Tiffany wins $1,000 revenge poll

Tiffany told the man that he also needed facial reconstructive surgery, to which he replied, “I don’t need any. I make a prettier girl than you even without makeup.”

Tiffany decided that enough was enough, and put up a poll so that people could decide who was prettier, her or her troll.

This poll was instigated by a remark from the man that read: “Exactly, I’m a guy that makes a prettier girl than you. We can even do an online poll. Put up $1k who wins. Enough of your butthurt feelings”

Tiffany then put up a screenshot of the poll, which showed she’d gained 94% of the votes, while MrBadMoon only got 6%.

She then prompted him, saying “I did an online poll and the results are in. I’m a prettier girl. How will you be paying me the $1000? I can take Venmo or PayPal. Thanks.”

MrBadMoon never replied.