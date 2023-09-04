TikToker reveals why she quit working at Subway “after 3 days”

A TikToker has revealed why she’d had eight jobs within a six-month period, sharing some of her reasons for quitting, especially her latest early exit from a Subway.

Job-hopping has become increasingly popular and a report from LinkedIn found that more than half of US workers are currently considering quitting their jobs in 2023.

A large portion of those participating in the practice are Gen Z and Millennials who are looking for better compensation, improved work-life balance, flexibility, and more opportunities for career growth.

Article continues after ad

Now one job-hopper is speaking up; TikToker ‘itsmetp_’ revealed that she has had eight jobs within six months. And some of those jobs she worked at for less than a week.

Article continues after ad

Lipsyncing on TikTok, itsmetp_ said she would quit a job over any inconvenience. And when one commenter called her out, saying “This generation is full of quitters”, she didn’t hesitate to agree.

“Ab-so-lutely!” itsmetp_ said in a follow-up video. She went on to reveal some of the reasons why she’d left her previous jobs, saying “I quit a job on my second day [because] they wanted me to come in at 5 AM. I quit working at Subway after three days because they wanted me to pay for my own uniform.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Other reasons included a workplace not offering parking and housekeeping involving “too much cleaning”. And her viewers were mostly on board, sharing their own reasons for leaving a job.

Article continues after ad

“I quit a dishwashing job within 30 minutes cause they wanted me to wash dishes but not use ‘too much water’,” one person commented.

Another said, “Jobs don’t pay enough anymore for us to be so dedicated.” And it seems this thought is shared by many; “This generation knows their worth and the other gens don’t like that!”

Article continues after ad

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.