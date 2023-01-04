OnlyFans star kicked out of gym after wives complain husbands watch her videos

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

An OnlyFans model training to be in the UFC was kicked out of her gym after the wives of husbands at the gym were jealous that their spouses would subscribe to her content.

Over the years, we’ve seen quite a few controversies about models and people looking to get in shape being kicked out of gyms, but one OnlyFans creator says she was targeted.

In a recent interview, MMA fighter Alice Ardelean revealed that when she first joined OnlyFans, she kept getting dirty looks from other people at a gym she used to train it.

According to Ardelean, wives of men who worked out at the gym took a big issue with her content and worried that their husbands would start watching her videos.

OnlyFans model slams women for kicking her out of gym

Speaking with DailyStar, Ardelean explained how she was receiving DMs from wives calling her out all because of how she supports herself.

“I even had a few messages from wives from guys in the gym saying ‘you are such a whatever’ and calling me names and telling their husbands not to subscribe,” she said.

Instagram/aliceardelean The OnlyFans model upset wives with her spicy content.

The mixed martial artist added, “I was just minding my own business but the hate was there. Some of the hate was nasty and women in the gym were complaining about me… This is just my job and I’m not interfering with your job. It’s not my fault if your husband was on my OnlyFans or not.”

While all the drama forced her to change gyms, Ardelean has no regrets as OnlyFans allows her to pay for training and continue her MMA career as it earns her over $10,000 a month.

In March, she will be able to put all this training to the test when she competes for a world strawweight EFC title in South Africa. From there, we’ll have to see if she has what it takes to make the UFC.

This is hardly the first time OnlyFans has impacted a creator’s personal life. Last year, a science teacher was fired after she and her husband were caught filming videos in school on students’ desks.