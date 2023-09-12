Olivia Rodrigo under fire for allegedly ripping off Miley Cyrus “Start All Over” song

Olivia Rodrigo is under fire across social media as people are claiming that she ripped off Miley Cyrus’ song “Start All Over.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest album, GUTS, released on September 8, 2023, to near critical acclaim as fans flocked to their favorite streaming platform to check it out.

Shortly after it released, however, fans noticed a similarity between Rodrigo’s “All-American Bitch” and Miley Cyrus’ song “Start All Over.”

Taking to social media to share their thoughts, fans are split when it comes to whether or not they hear the similarities.

Did Olivia Rodrigo’s “All American Bitch” rip off Miley Cyrus?

Following up from her 2021 hit SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo’s album features a variety of tones and feel throughout the 12 songs.

The first song, All American Bitch has a bit more of a punk-rock vibe than some of her other songs — and some people think it’s a direct rip-off of Miley Cyrus’ “Start All Over.”

One person posted a video showing a clip from both songs as well. They said: “I love Olivia and All American Bitch is that song, but does it sound familiar? Am I reaching?”

Another user replied: “The chorus to all american bitch by olivia rodrigo sounds like start all over by miley cyrus.”

“Really, Olivia Rodrigo? First you ripped off Taylor Swift and now you are ripping off Miley Cyrus, I’m done,” a third Twitter user commented.

The backlash quickly made it to TeaTokTalk on Instagram, where others began sharing their thoughts on the similarities as well. Over there, many believe that they’re not so similar.

“This is a stretch. They are just pop punk vibes. Certain fan bases just hate Olivia,” one user said on Instagram.

A second commented: “As someone who’s been obsessed with Miley since 2006, this sounds like a stretch.”

This isn’t the first time Olivia has been accused of copying artists in her music, as she paid millions of dollars in royalties to Taylor Swift and Paramore after the release of SOUR.