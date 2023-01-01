North West turns sister Chicago into her for TikTok makeover trend

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

Kim Kardashian’s daughters have taken part in the latest makeover trend to take over TikTok, with North dressing Chicago just like her.

Nine-year-old North West has become a huge star in her own right on TikTok over the past year. She shares an account with her mom, Kim Kardashian, called ‘kimandnorth’. It boasts over 12 million followers.

The young star is constantly uploading TikToks about the latest trends on the app, often featuring members of her family.

One of the trends that’s been taking over the app sees users turning their family members into them. They show a before clip of what that person usually wears, and then an after video of them dressed in a whole new look, with many of these videos going on to garner millions of likes and views.

North decided that she would try the trend on her younger sister, 4-year-old Chicago West, and fans loved it.

In the initial part of the video, Chicago is wearing a Batman dress, but after she disappears and reemerges from behind a wall, she’s dressed in one of North’s outfits, featuring a graphic tee, shorts, black sunglasses, and other accessories.

“Turning my sister to me,” North captioned the video. The video went on to get over 600,000 likes and 3.5 million views.

Despite North’s frequent activity on the app, Kim Kardashian revealed in a podcast episode that she has a number of restrictions in place for her daughter when it comes to her usage of TikTok. This includes only being able to use the app on Kim’s phone, as well as having comments turned off on the kimandnorth account.