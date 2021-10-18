Nikita Dragun roasted after getting totally ignored at Cardi B party

YouTuber Nikita Dragun is going viral on TikTok after she was ‘ignored’ while attending Cardi B’s birthday party, with some saying they’re getting “secondhand embarrassment” from the video.

Nikita Dragun is an influencer who mainly posts videos relating to beauty on her YouTube channel which has over 3.5 million subscribers.

Although she has a loyal following, she’s no stranger to controversy. She came under fire in September when people accused her of “exposing” famous people who had DMed her on social media in a video for her song ‘D*ck.’

Rapper Cardi B hosted her 29th birthday party on October 11, and along with the high-profile guest list, Nikita was in attendance, as captured by the paparazzi.

However, the influencer is now being mocked online after a clip from The Hollywood Fix started going viral across social media. In the video, Nikita can be seen hugging Cardi B, after which she’s left awkwardly standing on her own, looking around the room, seemingly ignored by everyone else around her.

The clip has been uploaded to multiple different platforms, and one version of it on TikTok has over 2 million views and almost 300,000 likes.

In the comments, viewers didn’t hesitate in roasting the star. “LMFAOOO what did she think would happen when she’s with REAL celebrities & not influencers,” one comment with 23,000 likes read.

Another with over 70,000 likes read: “I love how she wasn’t getting attention so she turned around so it looked like they were taking pics of her lmao.”

Some said they had “secondhand embarrassment” on behalf of Nikita for being ignored like that.

Though, others sympathized with her, as one user wrote: “Idk who she is so idk if she’s a good person but I deffo feel bad for her watching this video.”

Although the video continues to gain traction on social media, Dragun has yet to comment on the clip.