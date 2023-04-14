Nijisanji’s Hex Haywire apologizes after backlash from Vtuber community over “icky” roleplay

Nijisanji EN’s Hex Haywire has apologized after coming under fire for comments made during a recent Yandere roleplay stream. The XSOLEIL member insinuated that it’s okay for female partners to kiss other women but not men.

Hex is a male vtuber and member of Nijisanji’s seventh generation, XSOLEIL. On top of his regular gaming content, Haywire is well known for his ASMR and roleplay streams.

His roleplay streams tend to fall on the riskier side and often get quite personal. However, this time around, some viewers claim Hex may have gone too far, calling out a particular comment he made.

During a recent roleplay stream, Nijisanji’s Hex Haywire made a controversial remark that attracted the attention of the vtuber community. The XSEOLEIL member suggested that it’s okay for female partners to kiss other women but not men.

Addressing his audience Hex said: “It’s fine to give a lot of kisses to a cute girl that was in you last night, that’s fine. Women are a different story. Women suffer enough and get kisses from another girl, that’s adorable. But other men? No, no no we must talk about that.”

One vocal response on Twitter called Hex Haywire out for these comments saying they were “sick and tired,” of lesbian relationships not being taken seriously. The same user then labeled the Nijisanji member’s way of thinking as “icky.”

Another user followed up with a damning reaction: “Everything I see of this man is against my will.”

Hex apologizes for kissing comment

On his April 13 stream, Hex addressed both his comments and the reaction of the vtuber community. He admitted to being confused by the response at first but understood his mistake after educating himself.

“I looked into the topic myself, read about it and now I understand why nonchalant comments like that can be hurtful,” Hex Haywire said in his apology. “I’m sorry for perpetuating detrimental [stereotypes] like that.”