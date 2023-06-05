Streamer finds headphone indent after shaving head for charity

Small Twitch streamer ‘Curtoss’ discovered that prolonged use of headphones when gaming might have left a mark on his head when he shaved off his hair for charity.

Curtoss, a small Twitch streamer, experienced a bump in followership and views after his June 3 stream where he collected money for the charitable organization named Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The streamer had a series of goals to incentivize donations to the charity, with the $1000 total donations incentive goal being that Curtoss will shave all of the hair from his head.

The clip of him shaving his head went viral because Curtoss and his viewers noticed that the streamer has a visible notch or indent on the top of his head, where his headphones usually rest when being used.

Streamer shaves for charity revealing bump on his head

Curtoss was probably the one most shocked by his discovery when shaving. “Dude I have an indent like right here, this is where my headphones go, I have a f**king headphone indent on my head,” screamed out the streamer upon the realization.

A logical answer about the indent can be found in a Reddit thread related to the clip found on r/LivestreamFail.

“The indent is temporary. It’s only skin. Headphones aren’t gonna cause a permanent dent in your skull,” stated one user in the comment section of the thread.

Many commenters were quick to compare Curtoss to Tyler1, a league streamer that frequently shows off his dents made by extended usage of headphones when gaming and streaming. Tyler also commented on this topic multiple times, stating that the dents are temporary and they go away when he’s offline.

We hope Curtoss sees only more and more success in the future, it takes a lot of guts to shave hair you have been growing for months or years, especially for charity. For more viral news and stories from the world of Twitch visit the entertainment section of Dexerto.