New York Jets coach explains why he’s using running backs “like Pokemon”

An NFL coach for the New York Jets explained why he’s rotating his running backs on the team as if they were Pokemon and he was their trainer.

The NFL season is just around the corner and with it comes the chance for all 32 teams to make it to the playoffs, and ultimately, win a Superbowl championship.

With preseason just kicking off, and Madden 23‘s release fast approaching, the New York Jets have begun their offseason which has commenced the battle for the starting running back spot.

With so many players fighting for carries, the Jets’ running backs coached compared rotating the backs in and out like being a Pokemon trainer.

NY Jets coach claims he’s just like a Pokemon trainer

On August 17, Jets RB coach Taylor Embree had a perfect metaphor for managing the team’s running back depth. The AFC team has built depth at the position, and had been looking to see who will emerge from the bunch as the strongest.

He said, “I was describing it to my wife: I feel like it’s Pokemon and you’re just sending out your next Pokemon.”

Embree compared the squad’s halfbacks Breece Hall, Michael Carter, and Tevin Coleman to having a squad of Pokemon at his arsenal, each with different power levels and attributes.

As for exactly which of the three Pokemon the Jets players parallel the most, Embree didn’t clarify. One Jet fan in the replies to the tweet had their theories, “Hall is Charmander, Carter is Squirtle, and everyone else is Bulbasaur because no one cares.”

With the Jets coming off a poor performance in 2021 winning just four games, they’ll need to feed Breece Hall and Micahel Carter as many rare candies as they can find in order to level up quickly.