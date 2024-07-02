College Football 25 devs detail inspiration for Dynasty Mode & features

In a lengthy developer deep dive, the College Football 25 team detailed what features are coming to Dynasty Mode, including how recruiting works and how players can become the perfect coach.

Ahead of College Football 25’s Deluxe Edition launch on July 16, EA Sports has given college football fans an in-depth look at what’s coming in Dynasty Mode.

Dynasty, the franchise mode of College Football, allows fans to build their ideal program and take it to the top. And based upon what EA revealed on July 2, there’s plenty of details abound.

In a lengthy deep dive, College Football 25 developers explained their process behind making Dynasty Mode. Along the way, the team read hundreds of blog posts, listened to community wish lists, and spoke with community members and college football coaches to detail a plan for Dynasty.

Basics of Dynasty

In Dynasty, players will be able to start out either as an offensive or defensive coordinator or become a head coach right away, have four key XP goal categories (Draft, Game, Recruiting, Stats) that contribute toward the growth of a coach, and choose from 11 archetypes that model what the developers wanted to create; no two coaches are the same, so each will have their strengths, weaknesses, and perks.

There will also be Abilities that need to be progressed, ones that are position-based, meaning no coach will specialize across all positions.

Speaking of coaches, there will be a five-week “carousel” that kicks off during conference championship week. During this period, coaches will find out whether they’ve been retained by their school, as well as any potential job offers that come in. Schools will determine what coach to hire based on playbook scheme, archetype, and coach level.

For recruiting, there will be three stages: Discovery, Pitch, and Close. Once discovering which prospects, about 3,500 in each class, to target, players can pitch once a recruit’s top five schools are announced. Then, it’s up to the player to finish the job. And, schools will be graded from D- to A+, which affects what players will be interested in.

Dynasty coaches will also need to scout to see players’ attributes. There are four stages of Scouting: Unscouted, Partially Scouted, Mostly Scouted, and Fully Scouted.

The Transfer Portal

One of the biggest changes over the last three years in college football is the increased use of the Transfer Portal. The developers sought to replicate the madness in College Football 25.

Players will have a “Dealbreaker,” a commitment that if broken, could lead to a transfer. Higher OVR players will be tougher to retain, although coaches will have the option to persuade against a transfer. However, coaches will have a limited amount of persuasions, influenced by coach prestige, to use.

Offseason recruiting will last four weeks, ending on National Signing Day. Higher OVR recruits will only consider five schools, while lower OVR recruits will have varying schools under consideration.

Getting back to National Signing Day, College Football 25 will include an Early Signing Day and National Signing Day. Once players fully commit, coaches will have the option to change the positions of recruited players.

As far as other functionality is concerned, Dynasty will also have the new conferences and ability to realign, the updated 12-team College Football Playoff, and schedules that resemble both the present and future ones for college teams.

College Football 25 will also come with a Record Book that details Team and Career stats for players and coaches, to track progress made in Dynasty.

College Football 25 will also come with a Record Book that details Team and Career stats for players and coaches, to track progress made in Dynasty.