New Twitter policy bans accounts promoting other social media platforms

A new Twitter policy will prohibit accounts and posts from promoting other social media platforms. Posting promotional links or usernames from certain platforms will result in removal.

Twitter has undergone a number of changes in recent months following the acquisition by Elon Musk. This has included alterations to the verification system and new subscription services among others.

Additionally, a new update announced on December 18, 2022, will have widespread effects on those still regularly using the platform.

In a post shared on the Twitter Support account, it has been announced that a new policy change is going into effect. The change prohibits the use of Twitter accounts or posts to promote other social media platforms. The announcement reads, “Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr, and Post.”

Social Media platforms included in Twitter Policy Change

Platforms that are a part of the new policy update include Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr, Post, Linktr.ee, and Ink.bio.

A number of social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Parler, and Gab are not included in the above list.

What Twitter considers a violation of the new policy

This policy change will affect both accounts and posts. As provided in the breakdown of the changes on the Twitter website, violations include:

Free promotion of prohibited 3rd-party social media platforms by linking out to the websites listed above. This includes providing a handle without a URL.



Examples Follow me @username on Instagram” “Username@mastodon.social” “check out my profile on Facebook – facebook.com/username”



It is also noted that “Accounts that are used for the main purpose of promoting content on another social platform may be suspended. Additionally, any attempts to bypass restrictions on external links to the above prohibited social media platforms through technical or non-technical means (e.g. URL cloaking, plaintext obfuscation) is in violation of this policy.

This includes, but is not limited to, spelling out “dot” for social media platforms that use “.” in the names to avoid URL creation, or sharing screenshots of your handle on a prohibited social media platform.”

Furthermore, the update does state that “we allow paid advertisement/promotion for any of the prohibited social media platforms.”

What happens when violating the new Twitter policy

Those who violate the new policy could experience the deletion of Tweets as well as account suspension.

Those who repeatedly violate the new policy could find themselves temporarily suspended.