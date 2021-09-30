New ‘pay to win’ Twitch feature leaked and streamers are not happy

Twitch has consistently released new features to the site since its acquisition in 2014. However, its latest ‘pay to win’ leaked feature has plenty of streamers fuming.

Over the last few months, Twitch has made several changes affecting both creators and viewers, alike. These include several different features, including lower sub-prices for viewers in other countries, as well as adding phone number verification options to combat the ongoing hate-raid issues.

However, a recently leaked add-on to the “boost this stream” option (which released almost a year ago), which allows viewers to use their credit cards to boost the channel instead of channel points earned by watching, has the community in an uproar.

Advertisement

Streamers are not happy

Leaked on September 30, Twitch appears to be testing a new credit card option for boosting a channel in discoverability, and many are claiming its “pay to win” and “the rich get richer,” arguing that smaller channels will not be able to boost in this fashion.

Read More: Rapper Tekashi69 changes his opinion of David Dobrik after first official meetup

Streambeats creator Harris Heller posted a tweet about the subject, claiming he told Twitch developers that it was a bad idea “years ago.”

Viewers paying Twitch real money to get your stream discovered.. A Twitch dev asked me about this feature years ago. I told them it was a bad idea. Who do you think is doing to get boosted the most.. 2 viewer streamers or 10k viewer streamers ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/npmVSB4glF — Harris Heller (@HarrisHeller) September 30, 2021

Heller raises the question: “Who do you think is doing to get boosted the most… 2 viewer streamers or 10k viewer streamers?” which implies that streamers with thousands of viewers will be more likely to have their channel ‘boosted’ to the front page, while creators with smaller view counts will not be able to overtake them.

Advertisement

Another Twitter user seems to agree, as they state: “This feels like a ‘make the rich richer’ deal that’s being advertised as helping smaller creators.”

Literally what I just told Sam. This feels like a “make the rich richer” deal that’s being advertised as helping smaller creators. — TheBobbyLobby♦️ (@TheeBobbyLobby) September 30, 2021

The new feature appears to offer 3000 recommendations for less than three dollars, but doesn’t give an idea of how many recommendations it will take to successfully get the offered boost.

Read More: Lil Nas X first artist to drop official TikTok NFTs

However, It’s likely to be irrelevant as viewers have shown no bounds when donating to their favorite streamer, which tends to happen more often to bigger creators.