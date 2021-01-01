Logo
Entertainment

Nelk Boys’ Kyle Forgeard explains why Jesse Sebastiani disappeared from their videos

Published: 1/Jan/2021 22:44

by Bill Cooney
Nelk

Share

NELK Boys

Kyle Forgeard of NELK Boys revealed to fans why Jesse ‘mtvjesse’ Sebastiani had been a rare sight on the channel during 2020 and why he might not be returning during a recent broadcast on Twitch.

NELK is one of the most well-known channels on YouTube. Love their pranks or hate them, there’s a good chance you’ve seen or at least heard about the group before.

In recent months, fans had started to notice the absence of Sebastiani from videos, but the other members of the group had remained silent about what was going on, until Kyle cleared things up during a recent stream.

YouTube : NELK Boys
Jesse is still one of the most popular members of the group, despite his recent absence.

While playing some blackjack, Kyle explained that since the channel was founded in 2010 they had done so many pranks that Jesse was just sort of “burnt out.”

“We’ve been doing this a long time, we’ve done a lot of pranks, we’ve pretty much done everything, and I think Jesse’s kind of just burnt out,” Forgeard told viewers. “He still wants to be in the videos and stuff, but you guys have seen the videos from the past year.”

While he still wants to be included in content, Sebastiani seems to be done with producing and coming up with ideas, of course, once he speaks about the situation we’ll know exactly what’s going on.

“I just think Jesse’s kinda done with the videos and s**t, like in a way,” the 26-year-old explained. “And no, we’re not set at all, we bring in a lot of money from our merch drops and stuff, but I don’t think me and Jesse have taken money out of the company in like, five months maybe?”

Jesse apparently packing up shop is a hard pill to swallow for NELK fans, a lot of whom view the duo of him and Kyle as the “heart and soul” of the channel.

“When I think of “Nelk” I think of “Kyle & Jesse”. That would suck if he was done,” one user replied, and while he might be done with NELK, that’s not saying he’s done making content altogether. But, we won’t know exactly what his plans are until he speaks out himself.

Entertainment

Joe Rogan announces the return of his famous ‘Carnivore Diet’ for January 2021

Published: 1/Jan/2021 20:48 Updated: 1/Jan/2021 20:50

by Virginia Glaze
Joe Rogan returns to Carnivore Diet 2021
YouTube: PowerfulJRE / Instagram: @joerogan

Share

Joe Rogan

Famed podcast host Joe Rogan took walk on the wild side last year by starting 2020 on the ‘Carnivore Diet’ — and this year, he’s doing it again, in spite of some of its unexpected side-effects.

The ‘Carnivore Diet’ is basically what it sounds like: For one month, participants completely eschew vegetables, fruit, and grains, consuming only direct animal products like meat, milk and eggs.

Although unusual, the Carnivore Diet became highly popularized by Joe Rogan, who kicked off 2020 with a bang by undergoing the diet for the full month of January.

A year has passed since then, and it looks like he’s undertaking the diet once more, as announced in an Instagram post on January 1, 2021.

Joe Rogan returns to Carnivore Diet 2021
YouTube: PowerfulJRE
On January 1, Joe Rogan revealed a return to his “Carnivore Diet,” after he undertook a similar meal plan last year.

According to Rogan, he lost 12 pounds on the diet in 2020 and hopes to see similar results this year — although he did admit that some of its “side effects” weren’t super fantastic.

“January is ‘world carnivore diet’ month,” he said. “I did it last year, lost 12 pounds, and really felt great (other than having ruthlessly explosive diarrhea for the first couple weeks), so I’m gonna give it a go again this year.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

That’s not all; he also admitted that the diet had a “remarkable” effect on his energy levels. However, its important to remember that it’s not all sunshine and roses — last year, Rogan admitted that his bowel movements became seriously upended after beginning his meat-only agenda.

“With regular diarrhea, I would compare it to a fire you see coming a block or two away, and you have the time to make an escape,” he explained. “This carnivore diet is like out of nowhere the fire is coming through the cracks, your doorknob is red hot, and all hope is lost.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

He also stated that he began to feel more “aggressive” on the diet, claiming that he had “to workout extra to keep the demons at bay.”

Luckily, Rogan claimed that these were the only downsides of the meal plan, from his experience. Otherwise, he claimed to feel more energized, as well as feeling “healthier,” “happier and well balanced.”

Fans will have to wait and see what 2021 has in store for the podcast prince as he undertakes his meat-only mission once again.