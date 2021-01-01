Nelk Boys’ Kyle Forgeard explains why Jesse Sebastiani disappeared from their videos

Kyle Forgeard of NELK Boys revealed to fans why Jesse ‘mtvjesse’ Sebastiani had been a rare sight on the channel during 2020 and why he might not be returning during a recent broadcast on Twitch.

NELK is one of the most well-known channels on YouTube. Love their pranks or hate them, there’s a good chance you’ve seen or at least heard about the group before.

In recent months, fans had started to notice the absence of Sebastiani from videos, but the other members of the group had remained silent about what was going on, until Kyle cleared things up during a recent stream.

While playing some blackjack, Kyle explained that since the channel was founded in 2010 they had done so many pranks that Jesse was just sort of “burnt out.”

“We’ve been doing this a long time, we’ve done a lot of pranks, we’ve pretty much done everything, and I think Jesse’s kind of just burnt out,” Forgeard told viewers. “He still wants to be in the videos and stuff, but you guys have seen the videos from the past year.”

While he still wants to be included in content, Sebastiani seems to be done with producing and coming up with ideas, of course, once he speaks about the situation we’ll know exactly what’s going on.

“I just think Jesse’s kinda done with the videos and s**t, like in a way,” the 26-year-old explained. “And no, we’re not set at all, we bring in a lot of money from our merch drops and stuff, but I don’t think me and Jesse have taken money out of the company in like, five months maybe?”

Jesse apparently packing up shop is a hard pill to swallow for NELK fans, a lot of whom view the duo of him and Kyle as the “heart and soul” of the channel.

“When I think of “Nelk” I think of “Kyle & Jesse”. That would suck if he was done,” one user replied, and while he might be done with NELK, that’s not saying he’s done making content altogether. But, we won’t know exactly what his plans are until he speaks out himself.