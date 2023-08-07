Mrs Kari Clark trending on TikTok after cryptic video about “her story” being leaked

Popular TikToker Mrs. Kari Clark is trending after a video in which she cryptically explained that her “story” had been revealed without her permission, leading viewers to speculate about what has happened.

The content creator, who goes by @mrskariclark, has over 930000 followers on TikTok. Her bio describes her as “Middle-aged, menopausal and mean.”

Her latest video caught the attention of the fans, after she explained that someone had attempted to hurt her by sharing “her story”.

“On and off over the last year, I’ve shared bits and pieces of my life with you. The good, the bad, the menopausal, and the beast.” The beast is a name she uses to refer to her husband when sharing stories about him on TikTok.

The TikToker continued that the viewers have embraced her and her family and the beast and she expressed her gratitude. She added that she is grateful to be some people’s inspiration because she does not want anyone to feel as bad as she has felt.

Mrs Clark “taking her power back”

Mrs. Clark explained, “My personal story – is not an easy one to hear. I come from a lot of broken places but I’m here.

“There are parts of my past that I thought I would never have to share with anyone ever again, and if I decided to share them, it would be on my terms.”

The content creator explained that a few years ago this “right was taken” from her as somebody took her story and shared it.

Kari said, “They did so with the intention to hurt me and it did. It hurt me, my husband, my children and almost ended our marriage.”

She admitted to feeling helpless during that time and said that she would never be that helpless again. This is when she added, “So in September, I get to reclaim some of that power that was taken from me, when I get to share my story with all of you.”

The TikToker concluded by saying that her story isn’t pretty but it is the truth as she went on to encourage viewers who are in a “broken place,” that they will overcome.

It has not been revealed what story is she referring to but it has got viewers curious – leading to commenters asking what she is referring to. It’s currently still unclear what the story is, but according to Mrs Clark, we will know in the next couple of months.