MrBeast’s next video to get “1 billion views” as fans react to Sidemen and PewDiePie collab

MrBeast has revealed that his next video will feature both the Sidemen content group and PewDiePie, whose combined megastar statuses look set to break viewership records – at least according to fans.

After becoming the most subscribed-to YouTube creator in 2022, taking over PewDiePie’s reign, Jimmy has shown no signs of slowing down. In 2023 he was able to surpass 170 million subscribers on the platform and broke the record for gaining the most views for a non-music YouTube video in 24 hours.

Jimmy has once again set up for viral success, revealing to his over 22 million fans on X/Twitter that a collaboration with YouTube legends PewDiePie and the Sidemen is coming.

The Sidemen have successfully collaborated with MrBeast before: a fan-favorite challenge video released on the British group’s main channel achieving millions of views.

This time, MrBeast plans to produce and release the collaboration video to his main channel, which has over 150 million more subscribers. This paired with YouTube’s previous number one creator PewDiePie coming out of ‘retirement’ for the video, sets the video up for a historic launch.

The video that has sent fans into a frenzy is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Fans claim MrBeast’s next video “Will get 1 billion views”

Since the announcement on August 7, excitement erupted across social media.

Users flooded in showing their support, with one person even going as far as to say the partnership will be the “collab of the century”.

This historic partnership that combines fanbases from over 300+ million subscribers across their channels is expected by many people to achieve record-breaking views, with some suggesting “MrBeast will get 1 billion views”.

With Jimmy already breaking the record for the most views in 24 hours for a video in 2023, eyes will certainly be peeled on if he can smash it again within the same year.

Aside from his successes, MrBeast has been sued for $100 million dollars by his franchised burger chain MrBeast Burger.