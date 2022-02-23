MrBeast reveals mind-blowing stats after counseling small YouTuber

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson revealed the mindblowing stats behind a small YouTuber’s increase in viewership and revenue after he helped counsel them with his knowledge and experience.

MrBeast is the fifth-most subscribed YouTuber on the platform, with a whopping 90 million subscribers on his channel, and there’s a reason behind his success. He claimed he has it “down to a science,” and he’s not alone.

Ludwig Ahgren also believes it’s a skill, and he made a secret YouTube channel to prove it.

However, MrBeast just went a step further and helped another YouTuber significantly increase their viewership and revenue in a single month.

“I started counseling a small YouTuber for fun, and here is a monthly before and after [breakdown] of their channel,” MrBeast revealed on February 22.

When asked if it was with the same volume of videos, he said: “Around the same. Just much higher quality.”

The charts show the monthly traffic of the YouTuber he helped increased from 4.6 million views to 45 million views. Similarly, the estimated revenue increased from $24,000 to a whopping $400,000.

MrBeast received a bit of backlash over his claims on social media. Some argued that a YouTuber who draws 4.6 million views and makes $24,000 a month isn’t small and would be considered fairly established creator already.

Still, that didn’t stop many others from praising him for pulling off such an unprecedented feat. After all, he did increase the YouTuber’s viewership by ten times the amount and estimated revenue by 16 times the amount.