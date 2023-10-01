MrBeast hits back after Samsung sponsorship sparks controversy

YouTube star MrBeast has clapped back after “condescending” comments regarding his sponsorship with Samsung — becoming his official vlog camera.

MrBeast is one of the biggest YouTubers in the world, and it’s no wonder too with his extravagant content, sometimes spending millions on a single video.

Like many other creators, MrBeast has worked with some of the biggest brands to expand his budget. With his most recent upload, the YouTube star unveiled a partnership with Samsung, with the company’s new Galaxy S23 Ultra becoming the official vlog camera of the channel.

However, the sponsorship has sparked a bit of controversy. As noted by tech YouTuber Austin Evans, an article from The Verge called the deal “a ploy” to get the younger generation using Samsung devices.

“The tone of this article is so condescending,” said Evans. “There’s nothing wrong with Samsung sponsoring the most popular YouTuber in the world. I bet whatever they paid.”

He added: “MrBeast is a better ROI than the Samsung ads on The Verge.”

Others also agreed, with fans explaining that the YouTuber will likely have the best return on investment given his sheer size.

“No way, Samsung sponsoring the biggest youtuber out there? Probably best ROI you can find considering the views he pulls,” said one. “Only CPM better than a MrBeast sponsorship is TikTok organic,” wrote another.

Surprisingly, MrBeast also clapped back, revealing that the cost per impression that Samsung is paying is arguably the best in the world, claiming that the video will likley amass hundreds of millions of views.

“That video will probably get 400,000,000 views,” said the YouTube star. “The cost per impression for Samsung is arguably the best in the world lol.”

The 25-year-old YouTube star is beginning to close in on another huge milestone, as he creeps up to surpassing 200 million subscribers on the platform.