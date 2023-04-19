MrBeast has Elon Musk actually paying for him to use Twitter

The YouTuber revealed that Elon Musk had subscribed to him on Twitter

Elon Musk has subscribed to MrBeast on Twitter, meaning he is now making regular payments of five dollars a month to the YouTuber.

MrBeast has interacted with Elon Musk several times, sometimes giving him advice on how to improve Twitter after his takeover.

Now, it looks like Elon has taken this informal relationship a bit further, because the richest man in the world has subscribed to one of the biggest YouTubers in the world on Twitter, meaning he’ll have to start paying MrBeast five dollars a month.

In a tweet, MrBeast posted a screenshot of his subscribers tab, a feature available to Twitter users participating in the Subscriber Creator scheme, which showed that Elon had recently subscribed to him.

This means Elon Musk now gets to see the exclusive content that MrBeast reserves for his biggest fans, in return for a monthly fee of five dollars.

MrBeast has often spoken about how to make Twitter more creator-friendly, so perhaps Elon is hoping to pick up some tips on how to appeal to larger YouTubers.

This could be the case, as Elon admitted that running Twitter had been a very stressful experience for him in the inital stages of the takeover, although he did say he was optimistic about the future.

Addressing questions on Twitter’s finances, he said: “We’re headed to a good place. We’re roughly breaking even and trending to be cash flow positive very soon. Literally in a matter of months.

“If Disney feels comfortable advertising children’s movies and Apple feels comfortable advertising iPhones that’s a good indicator that Twitter is a good place to advertise.”

MrBeast has been active on Twitter lately after he defended his friend Chris Tyson from attacks over their hormone replacement therapy announcement.

For more news and updates on MrBeast, check out our coverage of his response to the American version of Squid Game that’s being made.