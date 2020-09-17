MrBeast gives bizarre $10k reward in epic Minecraft survival challenge

MrBeast has unleashed yet another crazy Minecraft challenge on his subscribers and friends over on his gaming channel, pitting them against each other on sky-high mini islands to be the the last one standing, and win a huge $10,000 gift card.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has become well-known on YouTube for his bizarre challenges that often has his friends and subscribers battling each other, or enduring a difficult feat in order to win an enormous prize (or avoid an embarrassing punishment.)

In previous challenges on his main channel he’s had volunteers compete to remain on a $700,000 island for the longest time to win the grand prize of the island itself.

He’s also brought the craziness over to his more recent gaming channel where he installed a GTA V chaos mod onto his friends' computers, and had them battle it out to win the most in-game cash to avoid having to stand at the side of the road in a hotdog costume with an embarrassing sign.

The arena for this particular challenge was Minecraft, where Jimmy had set up 100 tiny sky islands with limited resources. The aim was for the players to fight each other to the death, the last person standing to win a $10,000 dollar Taco Bell gift card that would ensure they’re “able to eat Taco Bell for free until they die” according to Mr Beast.

One of the first to go was Jimmy’s friend Chandler, not even lasting a minute before he was knocked over the edge after players began building bridges to each other’s islands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3t78CfkIhc

At one point with ten people left in the game, Jimmy decided to speak to one of the players directly and ask how they felt being so close to the prize. But as his friends cried “don’t pay attention to Jimmy,” one wrong slip left the player plunging to their death.

After a brutal lava battle, player bitterlimey was deemed the winner of the huge gift card, who ironically had never been to Taco Bell before, though he likely won’t be able to get enough of it after this challenge.

MrBeast began making YouTube videos in 2012 at the age of just 13, and in his stint on the platform has amassed over 43 million subscribers on his main channel, and a further seven million on his gaming channel.