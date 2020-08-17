Mr Beast's $700,000 private island challenge ends in dramatic fashion

YouTuber star Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson gave away his $700,000 private island just days after buying it, by putting ten contestants through a series of challenges. In the end, it came down to a dramatic conclusion between two.

As his channel has exploded in popularity, Mr Beast has become synonymous with giving away ridiculous amounts of money or prizes to his friends, fans, and random strangers. In the past, he’s given away a cool $1,000,000 to whoever could hold onto a glass case the longest, dropped thousands upon thousands in random Twitch donations, and even challenged his friends to repeatedly ride rollercoasters for cash.

Back on August 13, though, the YouTuber revealed perhaps his craziest prize yet. He had struck it rich after buying $1,000,000 worth of scratch cards and spent his winnings on a private island.

After giving fans a tour of his island, which is the size of four football fields, he revealed that he wasn’t going to hold on to it for too long.

Instead of flipping it and making a quick profit, the insanely popular YouTuber decided to put 10 contestants through a series of challenges in the hopes of handing it off to one of them.

Though, the challenges weren’t exactly excruciating to complete. They started off with coconut throwing and game of hide and seek. There was a Survivor-like vote off, as well as a treasure chest hunt.

In the end though, it came down to a dramatic vote between Carl and Chandler. With the scores tied at four votes apiece, one contestant was made to draw one name out of a box to settle the contest. One of Chandler’s cards was plucked, leaving him as the winner.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkE0AMGzpJY

As you’d expect, the celebrations got pretty wild pretty quickly, seeing as Chandler had just landed himself a $700,000 windfall.

Whatever happens with the island remains to be seen but we’re sure Mr Beast will give fans an update later down the line.