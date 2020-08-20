Mr Beast gives away $20,000 in epic Fall Guys challenge

In his latest high stakes video over on his newer gaming channel, Jimmy “Mr Beast” Donaldson challenged his friends to a game of Fall Guys, the winner looking to take away a huge sum of $20,000.

On his main channel, Mr Beast has made a name for himself by creating videos that usually involve extremely large sums of money, with a crazy challenge to accompany it.

Earlier in August he bought a $700,000 dollar island, and had a team of volunteers compete to see who could stay on the island the longest, the ultimate prize being the island itself.

Aside from the craziness, he is also well known for being generous when it comes to his wealth and uses it to help out those in need, whether that be his close friends, or total strangers.

In this video, he and his friends embark on a high stakes challenge, playing the immensely popular battle royale game, Fall Guys. The game has been so popular that the player demand well exceeded the developer’s server capacity.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4SQtg0G-2Y

Each playing to win the money for their own individual goal, Jimmy, Carl, and Chris set off on their challenge to qualify each round to get closer to the jackpot.

The first time around, Jimmy ended up getting eliminated only a few rounds in, when he took his friend's advice to “not spam jump” a little too literally and got swept away by a rolling log.

The other two followed not long after when Chris got stuck on a barrier and fell off the platform, and Carl got knocked away in a Jump Showdown.

In attempt number two, Jimmy got eliminated first once again, and another round of Jump Showdown saw the players whittled down to just Carl and Chris. Eventually, Chris was eliminated and Carl won the $20,000 to put towards his sister’s wedding.

With the crazy content amping up over on Mr Beast Gaming, fans eagerly await his next high stakes video game challenge.