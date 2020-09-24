MontanaBlack88 banned on Twitch after alleged sexist comments on stream

German variety streamer Marcel ‘MontanaBlack88’ Eris has been banned from Twitch for 33 days due to allegedly making sexist comments toward women during his broadcasts.

Eris is a popular streamer on Twitch, who surprisingly surpassed such industry giants as Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek — one of the platform’s most-followed creators — in followers around this time last year.

Advertisement

Despite his massive fanbase and shockingly sudden growth in 2019, news broke on September 24, 2020, that stated he’d received a 33-day ban from the website.

As is usual when these kinds of high-profile bans occur, fans flocked to social media to find out what exactly he got banned for.

Advertisement

A few clips from his IRL broadcasts that have cropped up in wake of his ban seem to show the streamer filming and photographing women without their consent in an apparently sexual manner, as well as making sexual comments about women (and even animal noises) as he walks down the street.

for this https://t.co/bKg0bflL6N

and he did a photo of a woman who looked very nice for him (she has done a photo of herself at the moment) — H261165 (@H2611653) September 24, 2020

Taking Photographs of women at the pool without consent or them knowing — RipcordJack (@RipcordJack) September 24, 2020

MontanaBlack has since responded to his Twitch ban, confirming the length of 33 days, and admitting that he accepts his punishment for some wrongdoing on stream.

Read More: PewDiePie stuns small Twitch streamer with their first ever donation

“33 days break is the response to my stupid and questionable behavior on the part of TWITCH,” he said of the situation. “Respect and accept because I just behaved wrongly. An action is followed by a reaction. 33 days ban on TWITCH. Kiss.”

Advertisement

33 Tage Pause ist die Resonanz auf mein dummes und fragwürdiges Verhalten seitens TWITCH.



Respektiere und akzeptiereich,da ich mich einfach falsch verhalten habe.



Auf eine Aktion folgt eine Reaktion



33 Tage ban auf TWITCH



Kuss — GetOnMyLvL (@MontanaBlack) September 24, 2020

Thus far, MontanaBlack has received ample support from his fans, although some are calling the broadcaster out for his alleged behavior with clips taken from past broadcasts.

Deutsche: die ausländer belästigen unsere frauen



auch deutsche in urlaub: pic.twitter.com/r5gWgAiWlR — Ｇｕｃｃｉ Ｐｅｔｅｒ (@GriffinthePeter) September 20, 2020

For now, it seems that both Eris and his viewers will have to wait a little over a month before he can return to streaming again — but it looks like Eris is taking the suspension as an unexpected “break” from the regular grind.