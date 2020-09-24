PewDiePie stuns small Twitch streamer with their first ever donation

A small Twitch streamer was left stunned after receiving a donation from YouTube's biggest content creator Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg. The Swedish star's unexpected gift left the player speechless.

Over the last decade, PewDiePie has become the face of online entertainment for many viewers. The content creator went from his humble roots playing games in 2010, to amassing over 107 million subscribers to his channel in 2020.

Advertisement

The last thing a small Twitch streamer would expect is to run in to the popular personality. However, that is what happened to 'BluWolfie123' on September 21 when the YouTube king crashed his Among Us broadcast with a donation.

PewDiePie gives small Twitch streamer their first donation

BluWolfie123 was in the middle of playing hit game Among Us for viewers when a donation flashed across his screen that said "pewdiepie donated $69." The streamer was shocked when he realized the name attached to the gift.

Advertisement

"Holy s**t! Uh, PewDiePie's donated $69!" he exclaimed. "Are you serious!?" his partner asked. Stunned, he replied, "Uh, that's what it says!"

After it began to sink in, the streamer remarked, "That's my first donation! I wonder if it's actually PewDiePie? Holy f**k! Oh my God. That's f**king insane. What the hell! Thank you so much, PewDiePie! I appreciate that. It's my first donation, and it's $69!"

On September 24, PewDiePie uploaded a video to his YouTube channel which featured him giving the donation. The star was doing an "If you laugh, you donate" challenge where if he lost, he would give money to a streamer.

Advertisement

After losing quickly, Kjellberg decided to look for someone playing Among Us on Twitch that had the least amount of viewers. "My first Twitch donation!" he said after sending $69 to BluWolfie123. He then smiled and broke into laughter after seeing the streamer's stunned reaction. "Oh! I'm their first donation!" he yelled excitedly.

(Topic starts at 00:40.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPuYJTBl_QM

This isn't the first time Pewds has been charitable. In 2020, the star has been giving away all of the money he makes from his YouTube streams to a new charity every month. "Proud to announce thanks to member revenue: I will be donating $136,919 to Blue Marine Foundation," he wrote in early September.

In May, PewDiePie announced he had signed a major deal with YouTube to stream exclusively on their platform. So far, his move to live entertainment has been a massive success.

Advertisement

Thousands tuned in to watch the Swede play The Last of Us 2 in June, and Ghost of Tsushima in July. Recently, he's even pulled in over 170k viewers while broadcasting Among Us.