Mom mortified as son’s wagyu steak comes with cow’s ‘murder certificate’

A mother was left mortified after seeing the ‘murder certificate’ that came with her son’s wagyu steak, saying she felt like a “huge a**hole” for ordering it.

Wagyu is a breed of Japanese cattle that is hailed worldwide for its luxurious and delectable taste.

Wagyu beef is a delicacy with the price tag to match, but foodies across the globe can’t get enough of this mouthwatering meat despite its hefty cost.

In fact, all one woman’s son wanted for his birthday was some wagyu beef — but she was shocked when his birthday gift ended up coming along with a rather morbid accessory.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unsplash.com: Edson Saldana Wagyu steak is a major delicacy.

Mom mortified as wagyu steak comes with ‘murder certificate’

TikTok user ‘mamaownby’ uploaded a video on December 8, where she explained that she’d ordered her son some Wagyu beef for his birthday.

However, she wasn’t expecting the meat to come with the details of the cow’s life, death, and carcass. As her son got busy in the kitchen preparing his birthday dinner, she couldn’t help but laugh in shock at the information about the cattle that was carefully printed on a certificate that came with the steak.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The slip included information about the carcass weight, harvest date, the cow’s birthday, and even how old the cow was when it was killed for meat, showing that it was 30 months old at its time of death. That’s not all; the paper even included a stamp of the cow’s nose.

Article continues after ad

“Homer! It’s just a baby!” the mom exclaimed. “It’s a murder certificate! Murder! Oh, god. I’m going to hell.”

Article continues after ad

Just five days after being uploaded, the mom’s video has garnered over seven million views as commenters pour in, seeming both shocked and amused at the mom’s reaction.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker showed off the finished product of the cooked steak, which commenters praised as “cooked perfectly.”

Despite the morbid reminder attached to the meat, it looks like mamaownby and her kids enjoyed the meal… even if it ended up sparking an argument online, which she chuckled at in yet another follow-up video in the viral wagyu beef saga taking over TikTok.

Article continues after ad