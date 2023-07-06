Mom gets ratio’d after slamming supermarket over “adult” products by counter

A mom in Australia got ratioed on Twitter after slamming her local supermarket after finding “adult” products on display at the check-out.

A topic about what is appropriate to display at the supermarket has taken Twitter by storm after a mom found what she believed were inappropriate products by the checkout counter.

Sharing a photo from her local Coles store, Aussie Twitter user Molly was shocked when she spotted some “adult” products being displayed at the checkout, which included a bottle of strawberry-flavored lubricant with some Durex and Skyn sat right next to the queue.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Twitter, Molly wrote: “@Coles you realize 6-7yo’s can read yeah? Condoms are not a good alternative to sweets. #LeaveOurKidsAlone.”

Many were on the mum’s side, agreeing that the checkout is no place for such products.

One person wrote: “Sad to see so many adults who just don’t care about a young child’s right to innocence.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On the other hand, there were other Twitter users who disagreed with Molly’s point of view.

Article continues after ad

“Actually they are, unless you thought #AIDS was a good thing? Perhaps displaying these at the checkout will save a life,” someone wrote.

A second added: “If this is how we act now, I think I need to renounce my ‘Gen X’ status.”

Meanwhile, a third provided a reason as to why the adult products are at the counter.

“I have previously worked in a supermarket (not Coles), unfortunately, condoms and lubricants are items that are regularly stolen. That’s why they are located near the checkout,” they wrote.